German stocks - Factors to watch on October 2

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW, VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER

BMW indicated 0.3 percent lower

VW indicated 0.6 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.6 percent lower

Germany may subsidize electric cars after the next general election in order to meet a lofty goal of 1 million fossil fuel-free vehicles on the road by 2020, according to Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Separately, Canadian automotive group Magna International Inc may lose the contract with BMW to build the next generation of Mini cars at its Austrian plant as BMW looks to concentrate Mini production in Britain and the Netherlands.

BASF

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of chemicals group BASF, currently produces 85,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in Libya, the unit’s Chief Executive Rainer Seele told German newspaper Handelsblatt in an interview published on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The German stock market group expects up to 10 more corporate bond issues before the end of the year as clients seek alternatives to raising capital via a listing.

EADS

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Chief Executive Tom Enders called for negotiators to resolve uncertainty as soon as possible over a planned $45 billion merger with BAE Systems.

TALANX

Indication unavailable

First day of trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Talanx, Germany’s third-biggest insurer, said on Monday it will raise at least 467 million euros ($603 million) in an initial public offering, in a sign that Europe’s fragile IPO markets are regaining strength.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz)