FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 4
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Aerospace & Defense
October 4, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The head of VW’s works council, Bernd Osterloh, urged the company to offer a low-cost car in emerging markets to counter weak sales in Europe, German paper Handelsblatt reported, citing Osterloh.

Related news

EADS

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Chief Executive Tom Enders told mass-circulation daily Bild that under the proposed tie-up with BAE Systems he is prepared to offer guarantees for jobs and certain sites that he would not be willing to consider for EADS alone.

Related news

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

Abu Dhabi based airline Etihad Airways is urging Air Berlin, in which it holds some 30 percent, to offer joint flights with Air France, German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing Etihad’s chief executive.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at 0509 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.