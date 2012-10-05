German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 5

FRANKFURT, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Airlines cannot use strikes as an excuse not to pay compensation to travellers they bump off flights, Europe’s highest court said on Thursday, widening the scope of passenger rights in the European Union.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Sprint Nextel Corp is considering making a rival bid for MetroPCS Communications Inc, which agreed on Wednesday to a merger with Deutsche Telekom AG’s T-Mobile USA, according to sources familiar with the situation.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Volkswagen has cut its internal 2012 sales target for Western Europe by up to 140,000 vehicles, Handelsblatt said on Thursday, citing the group’s works council head.

BASF

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The chemicals group is establishing a 50-50 joint venture with CSM for biobased succinic acid.

EADS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Airbus rival Boeing Co said on Thursday it doubled deliveries of its fuel-efficient 787 jets in the third quarter to 12, compared with six in the second quarter.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

SGL wants to build up its graphite electrodes business in China and is looking at a partnership with a local producer, SGL Chief Executive Robert Koehler told handelsblatt newspaper.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Air Berlin, Germany’s second largest airline after Lufthansa, said passenger numbers fell 4 percent in September.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

No indication available

The printing machinery producer said Allianz has cut its stake in the company to below 3 percent level, with its voting rights amounting to 2.11 percent as of Oct. 2.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.6 pct, S&P 500 up 0.72 pct, Nasdaq up 0.45 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei closed up 0.44 pct on Friday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The average forecast in a Reuters survey for German industrial orders for August is at minus 0.5 percent compared with a 0.5 percent increase in July.

The International Monetary Fund will cut its German economic growth forecasts for both this year and for 2013 to 0.9 percent, the Handelsblatt daily said in a preview of an article to be published on Friday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Jonathan Gould)