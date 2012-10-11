German stocks - Factors to watch on October 11

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0632 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Germany’s Siemens may outline job cuts and office closures on Thursday to stop profits sliding as customers put off ordering engineering equipment because of Europe’s economic crisis.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The shares of wireless service provider MetroPCS closed down 4 about percent on Wednesday after a source said Sprint Nextel Corp is still weighing whether to make a counter bid for the company.
MetroPCS agreed last week to merge with Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile USA.
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
The company will present its new low-cost airline plans on Thursday and will hold a press conference with Chief Executive Christoph Franz.
Indicated 1.4 percent higher in Frankfurt
Chief Executive Tom Enders said in a letter to employees that the aerospace group wished to review its strategy and defence activities in particular after the end of its merger talks with BAE Systems.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company said passenger traffic at Frankfurt airport rose 1.0 percent in September.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The United States on Wednesday set steep final duties on billions of dollars of solar energy products from China, but turned down a request from lawmakers and U.S. manufacturers to expand the scope of its order.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - planned dividend 1.50 euros ($1.94)/shr.
Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct at Thursday’s close.
Germany’s consumer price inflation for September was confirmed to be unchanged month-on-month and at a rate of 2.0 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7751 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)