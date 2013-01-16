German stocks - Factors to watch on January 16

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated unchanged

The European Commission will seek to prosecute nations that flout a new EU law requiring use of an environmentally friendly coolant in vehicle air-conditioning, which Daimler says is dangerous.

Separately, CEO Dieter Zetsche told daily Stuttgarter Nachrichten that Daimler was collaborating with other carmakers to set up a network of fuel cell filling stations.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

A former compliance officer for Siemens in China sued the company, accusing it of firing him after he tried to expose a kickback scheme involving medical equipment sales to hospitals there.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

A Brazilian court on Tuesday overturned a ruling made last week ordering Volkswagen to recall up to 400,000 one-litre cars over an unusual engine noise, a statement on the court’s website said.

Related news

CAR INDUSTRY

Europe’s new car market shrank in December at its fastest monthly pace since October 2010, closing a year burdened by heavy declines in all major euro zone economies.

Related news

MAN

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The engineering firm rejected charges from a U.S. lobby group that it was violating European Union sanctions against Iran, Die Welt newspaper said in its online edition, citing MAN.

Related news

METRO

Indicated 2.7 pct lower

The retailer announced the end to its consumer electronics plans in China as it reported a 0.5 percent rise in fourth quarter sales.

Related news

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 2.8 pct lower

The German real estate investor plans to increase its capital by 10 percent in a dilutive share issue that will fund recently signed property deals and future acquisitions.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -2.6 pct at Wednesday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Ludwig Burger)