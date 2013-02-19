German stocks - Factors to watch on February 19

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MAN SE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Chief Financial Officer Frank Lutz is leaving the company with immediate effect, before the group becomes fully integrated into Volkswagen.

SIEMENS

Indicated down 0.2 percent

Siemens may cut 7,000 jobs in Germany, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing union sources. At the moment Siemens employs 129,000 workers in Germany and 405,000 globally.

RWE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Czech energy firm EPH will bid with a partner for Net4Gas, the Czech gas transmission system operator owned by RWE, a spokesman said on Monday.

DAIMLER, BMW, VW

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher

BMW indicated unchanged

VW indicated 0.1 percent lower

German proposals to protect its output of big, luxury cars threaten EU plans to limit carbon emissions by 2020 and could jeopardise future ambitions, a document from the bloc’s executive said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BANK, Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.2 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower

Bankers’ bonuses could be pegged at no more than their annual salaries if European Union lawmakers and member states reach agreement in key talks on Tuesday.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The German cable operator said late-Monday the German Cartel Office considers the proposed divestment of network assets to clear the way for the Tele Columbus acquisition as insufficient.

KLOECKNER

Indicated 5 percent higher

German billionaire Albrecht Knauf has taken a 7.8 percent stake in the steel distributor, becoming its largest shareholder.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated unchanged

SGL CARBON

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Germany’s richest woman, Susanne Klatten, will become head of the supervisory board, thus extending her influence over the carbon specialist, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Wall Street was closed on Monday for President’s Day. At Friday’s close Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.02 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct

Nikkei closed down -0.3 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

ZEW index for February due at 1000 GMT, with economic sentiment seen at 35.0 and current conditions forecast at 9.0.

