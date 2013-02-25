German stocks - Factors to watch on February 25

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The German car maker does not expect Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp to take a 10 percent stake in the company, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain will likely not be sacked as a result of the investigations into the bank for manipulating Libor interbank rates, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Separately, Deutsche Bank denied that there is a conflict within the bank between Chief Jain and management board member Rainer Neske about the strategy of the company, German magazine Der Spiegel reported.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The German industrial bellwether will speed up efforts to exit or cut its 50 percent stake in its telecom equipment joint venture with Finnish phone maker Nokia, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Separately, a group of investors plans to challenge German industrial conglomerate Siemens’ move to spin off its lighting division Osram, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

The company said a Phase III trial of Cilengitide - a therapy against an aggressive type of brain tumour - did not meet its primary endpoint of significantly increasing overall survival when added to chemoradiotherapy.

RWE

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Germany’s No.2 utility struck an agreement on pay for its workers with services union Verdi.

Germany’s second-largest utility has agreed with unions to raise wages for 30,000 workers by at least 2.3 percent over two years, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Germany’s largest airline would be loss-making on an operating level if it was not for its frequent flyers programme, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing its own calculations and a study from the university of Toronto.

Separately, German magazine Der Spiegel reported that the carrier is seeking the states of Hesse, Bavaria and Berlin to compete for its new judicial headquarter as the airline is mulling Frankfurt, Munich or Berlin as its new judicial seat after closing the previous one in Cologne.

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE

Volkswagen indicated 0.7 percent lower

Porsche indicated 0.4 percent lower

The carmaker can reach 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in synergies from the takeover of Porsche, Finance Chief Dieter Poetsch said, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

THYSSENKRUPP, EADS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Airbus parent EADS and German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp recorded major attacks by Chinese hackers in 2012, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing unidentified people within the two companies.

SAP

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

SAP buys optimization software provider SmartOps.

INFINEON

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss reiterated the company can generate an operating margin of 10 to 15 percent over the complete business cycle, according to weekly newspaper Euro am Sonntag.

WIRECARD

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The German payment systems provider said on Monday it had been chosen by Vodafone to introduce the British mobile operator’s mobile payment system.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +2.4 pct at Monday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7598 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz)