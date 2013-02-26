German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 26

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.0 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 2.3 pct lower
BASF said it aimed to increase revenue and operating profit again this year, after fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, rose 18 percent to 1.8 billion euros, just short of the 1.86 billion euro average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts. Poll:
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
FMC said it sees 2013 net income attributable to shareholders at between $1.1-$1.2 billion, a growth of 5-15 percent over last year’s level when excluding a $140 million one-off investment gain booked in 2012. Poll:
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company proposed a dividend slightly above expectations, saying it had put in place a new payout policy linked to adjusted earnings per share growth. Adjusted net income in 2012 rose 22 percent to 938 million euros, ahead of the average estimate of 930 million euros in a Reuters poll. Poll
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Germany’s largest drugmaker is due to announce its dividend proposal for 2012. Analyst expect 1.82 eur/shr on average.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has approved Bayer’s drug Stivarga for the treatment of a rare type of gastrointestinal tract cancer.
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
The aerospace group will end its joint venture with Brazilian construction company Odebrecht after failing to win an order for surveillance systems.
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Pandora said a report in German monthly Manager Magazin that its CEO Bjoern Gulden would take the top job at Puma was wrong. Puma has yet to name a successor of CEO Franz Koch, who will quit at the end of March. Pandora is due to release full-year earnings on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
CEO Brian Sullivan told daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung that the pay TV company aims to be profitable after tax “relatively soon”.
Dow Jones -1.6 pct, S&P 500 -1.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei -2.3 pct at Tuesday’s close.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Jonathan Gould)