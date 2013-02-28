German stocks - Factors to watch on February 28

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1 percent lower
Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer gave a 2013 underlying earnings outlook that was slightly below analyst expectations amid fresh competition for one of its most promising new drugs.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The company’s operating profit dropped 13 percent in the fourth quarter as it experienced head-winds in its German mobile market and the rest of Europe.
E.ON indicated 0.6 percent higher
RWE indicated 1.3 percent higher
German utilities could face downgrades this year due to expanding renewable energy and low electricity demand that is capping wholesale prices, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Siemens has had to postpone the link-up of another wind power park off the German North Sea coast, it said on Wednesday, after similar difficulties caused hefty charges and weighed on company profits in 2012.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The pay-TV operator, in which Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp owns 54.8 percent, reported a fourth-quarter loss before interest, tax depreciation and amoritisation (EBITDA) of 52.1 million euros, compared with an expected loss of 50.9 million in a Reuters poll. Subscribers grew by a net 151,000 in the fourth quarter. Poll:
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Allianz is expected to report fourth-quarter results of its German operations.
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The German builder swung to a pretax profit in 2012 from a loss in the previous year, helped by one-time gains from asset divestments in Chile and Australia.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The German commercial broadcaster hiked its dividend and said it expected to increase revenue and earnings in 2013 as it moves into new areas such as online gaming.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The optician and glasses retailer said its net profit reached 129 million euros and that it would recommend a dividend of 2.70 euros per share for 2012.
INFINEON - proposed div of 0.12 eur/shr
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei +2.7 pct at Thursday’s close.
February unemployment data due at 0855 GMT. Unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.8 percent. Unemployment total seen at 3.2 million.
German HICP preliminary for February due 1300 GMT. Seen at 1.7 percent year on year. German CPI preliminary for February seen at 1.6 pct year on year.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Christoph Steitz)