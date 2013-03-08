German stocks - Factors to watch on March 8

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company is marketing a new catastrophe bond through a special purpose vehicle set up to protect two North Carolina underwriting associations against $200 million of hurricane losses in the region.
LUFTHANSA LHAG.DE>, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated unchanged
Air Berlin indicated 0.3 percent higher
Cologne-Bonn airport said it would cancel 59 of more than 200 flights on Friday as security guards will again go on strike after negotiations over pay stalled.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Analyst conferences following 2012 results a day earlier.
Indicated 3.9 percent lower
The company said its 2012 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 136 million euros ($178 million), below its own target corridor of 145-150 million.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher in Frankfurt
Lagardere expects to sell all of its 7.4 percent stake in aerospace and defence group EADS by July 31, it said on Thursday.
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
France’s Natixis intends to sell up 3.8 million shares, which is its entire stake or 4.8 percent of the German real estate company via an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors.
Indicated 3.4 percent higher
The company said it would buy back as much as 1.8 million shares for as much as 10 euros per share.
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei +2.6 pct at Friday’s close.
January industrial output due at 1100 GMT. Seen up 0.5 percent m/m compared to a 0.3 percent rise from the previous month.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)