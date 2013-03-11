German stocks - Factors to watch on March 11

(Updates with share indications)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

Former Henkel CEO Ulrich Lehner could become chairman at Germany’s largest steelmaker as part of a broader overhaul of the company’s supervisory board that may see two more members leaving, Euro am Sonntag reported.

The company’s Uhde division lost bidding for two $600-million fertilizer plants in Azerbaijan and Georgia against Samsung, partly because of criticism from Germany of Azerbaijan’s track record on human rights, Wirtschaftswoche reported, citing unnamed sources at Azerbaijan state-owned company Socar.

Related news

RWE, ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

German insurer Allianz and Canadian infrastructure investor Borealis are expected to buy Czech gas transmission system operator Net4Gas from RWE after being awarded preferred bidder status, banking sources said.

Related news

E.ON

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

Germany’s biggest utility denied that it is planning to spin off its renewable-energy business as part of its debt-reducing disposal programme.

Related news

BMW

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The world’s largest luxury-car maker will in future offer one plug-in hybrid vehicle per model line, magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing purchasing chief Klaus Draeger.

Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer reaffirmed a goal to increase vehicle deliveries to a new record this year, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing an interview.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Europe’s biggest carmaker publishes February vehicle sales data for its main namesake brand.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 pct lower

Germany’s largest carrier publishes February traffic figures.

Related news

DEUTSCHE POSTBANK

Indicated 0.7 pct lower

Germany’s financial regulator BaFin is resisting efforts by the lender to transfer larger customer deposits to parent Deutsche Bank, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Sunday, without citing the source of the information.

Related news

EVONIK

Singapore’s government fund Temasek will take a stake of about 5 percent in the German chemical company for over 600 million euros, two sources close to Essen-based Evonik told Reuters on Saturday.

Evonik will detract 650 million euros from its real-estate unit Vivawest before selling the division to new owners including coal-mining company RAG, Focus reported on Sunday, citing unnamed company sources.

Related news

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 0.4 pct lower

The semiconductor maker aims to increase sales to a record $1 billion next year, Chief Executive Jalal Bagherli told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview. The company has its eyes on “several” possible takeover targets and would consider paying a dividend to shareholders if annual sales growth were to drop below 10 percent, the CEO was quoted as saying.

Related news

DELTICOM

1.7 pct lower in early trade

The German online tyre dealer said late on Friday that 2013 sales could exceed last year’s 456.4 million euros ($592.47 million). The company said its management board has proposed to pay shareholders a 1.90-euro dividend per share for 2012 compared with 2.95 euros in 2011.

Related news

TOM TAILOR

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

The fashion retailer could breach the 1 billion-euro threshold on annual sales next year, Chief Executive Dieter Holzer told Welt am Sonntag in an interview. The company might consider further acquisitions once the Bonita brand is integrated, the CEO was quoted as saying.

Related news

NORDEX

Up 6.1 percent in early trade

The German wind turbine maker reported a fourth-quarter operating (EBIT) loss of 61.1 million euros, roughly in line with analysts’ expectations.

Related news

EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE

No indication available

The German company will invest proceeds from its new six-year bond in “new projects” that promise strong returns, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing Michael Mueller, the company’s founder.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German exports pushed 1.4 percent higher in January in seasonally adjusted terms. Imports surged by 3.3 percent, taking the trade surplus down to 15.7 billion euros from a revised 16.9 billion in December. The trade surplus was bang in line with the expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Andreas Cremer.)