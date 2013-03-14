German stocks - Factors to watch on March 14

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0641 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

ThyssenKrupp said late on Wednesday that its supervisory board named former Henkel Chief Executive Ulrich Lehner as its new chairman.

Related news

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany’s largest carrier expects its operating profit to improve this year and next year but warned that economic headwinds and restructuring costs would limit gains.

The airline said on late Wednesday it had extended the contract of Carsten Spohr, its chief executive of Lufthansa German Airlines to 2018.

Related news

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The German cement maker proposed hiking its dividend to 0.47 euros per share and said it expects operating income to grow in 2013 on rising demand from North America, Asia and Africa.

Related news

K+S

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The German potash and salt miner confirmed 2013 operating profit and sales would rise slightly, expecting higher demand for road salt after mild weather conditions subdued demand last year.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated +0.1

Full Q4 results. The company already published key figures on Feb. 22 and scaled back its forecast for another record year in 2013.

Related news

GILDEMEISTER

No indication available

Q4 results due. The maker of cutting machine tools is expected to report its quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped 24 percent to 57 million euros. Poll:

Related news

HUGO BOSS

No indication available

The German fashion house expects sales and earning to rise less than 10 percent this year, albeit still faster than growth predicted for the luxury market as a whole.

Hugo Boss said on Wednesday it proposes a 2012 dividend of 3.12 euros ($4.04) per ordinary share, up from 2.88 euros in the previous year.

Related news

SGL GROUP

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The German carbon and graphite specialist issued a 2013 core eanings outlook below market expectations, citing weak demand for graphite powders used for solar panels, semiconductors and LED.

Related news

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Wacker Chemie forecast core earnings would fall this year and slashed its dividend by nearly three-quarters, blaming the ongoing consolidation in the solar industry, which it supplies.

Related news

BECHTLE

No indication available

Full Q4 results due. The company already published key figures on Jan. 31, reporting an 8 percent gain in quarterly pretax profit to 28.5 million euros.

Related news

DIC ASSET

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Full Q4 results due. The company published key figures on March 5, saying funds from operations rose 10 percent in 2012 and will increase further to 45-47 million euros this year.

Related news

SIXT

No indication available

Q4 results due. The car rental firm is expected to report its quarterly EBIT eased by 2.3 percent to 34.2 million euros. Poll:

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.04 pct, S&P 500 +0.13 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei closed 1.2 pct higher.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS