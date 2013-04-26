German stocks - Factors to watch on April 26

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The world’s largest chemicals maker said its first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 10.1 percent to 2.21 billion euros ($2.87 billion), beating the 2.14 billion euro average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. Poll:
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Post and union Verdi are about to sign a new tariff agreement on wages, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
E.ON’s modern but unprofitable Irsching gas-fired power station in Bavaria, southern Germany, looks set to remain open as a reserve power plant under a deal hammered out with regulators and politicians, sources close to the talks said.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The truck maker posted a first-quarter operating loss of 82 million euros, much wider than the 22.1 million operating loss forecast in a Reuters poll. wider than Poll:
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The world’s biggest supplier of graphite electrodes said it expects 2013 sales to be flat due to weaker-than-expected business in the first three months of the year.
Separately, the company is on the lookout for joint venture partners in China as the world’s largest steel producing nation begins to embrace metal recycling.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Puma’s first-quarter sales fell 2.3 percent to 781.6 million euros due to weak demand in Italy and France.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Q1 results due.
Indicated 15 percent lower
The TV maker said current market weakness had led it to make a first-quarter loss before interest and taxes of 9.9 million euros and to expect a decline in sales and an EBIT loss for the 2013 financial year. Loewe said that continued market weakness will cause a decline in 50 percent of its share capital by the end of May.
BASF - 2.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
BAYER - 1.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
MERCK KGAA - 1.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
DUERR - 2.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
VOLKSWAGEN - dividend 3.56 euros/shr
MUNICH RE - dividend 7 euros/shr
ENBW - dividend 0.85 euros/shr
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Friday’s close.
German March import prices -0.1 pct m/m, -2.3 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for -0.2 pct m/m, -2.4 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz)