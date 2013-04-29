German stocks - Factors to watch on April 29

(updates price indications)

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.

DAIMLER

Indicated unchanged

Daimler has started talks with French rival Renault on a joint production of a vehicle at the plant in Duesseldorf, German daily Rheinische Post reported on Monday, citing a Daimler spokeswoman.

Daimler wants to have the old collant 134a installed at the new Mercedes S-Class certified so as not to put at risk the model’s market launch, Automobilwoche reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK, GERMAN BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.4 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.6 percent lower

German financial markets watchdog Bafin has not turned up any evidence that German bank directors were involved in manipulating benchmark interest rates, a top Bafin official has told the Wall Street Journal Deutschland.

Separately, Co-CEO Juergen Fitschen said the lender had “zero tolerance” for customers who would be tax evaders.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Final first-quarter results. The German automaker last week reported a 26-percent drop in its first-quarter operating profit.

Separately, VW chief Martin Winterkorn told Austrian broadcaster ORF the company will keep its plants in Europe despite weak markets in the region that will require flexible manufacturing and could entail cuts to temporary staff.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Greece’s biggest telecom operator OTE, which is controlled by Deutsche Telekom, has agreed to sell its Bulgarian unit Globul to Norway’s Telenor for 717 million euros ($934.03 million).

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Lufthansa sees long term growth prospects and the potential for mergers within the Star Alliance family of carriers, CEO Christoph Franz told Handelsblatt newspaper.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The German exchange operator is expected to report its first-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 19 percent to 212 million euros. Earnings poll:

K+S

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Moody’s has changed the outlook on the company’s Baa2 rating to negative.

E.ON

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Italy’s environment ministry withheld approval for an offshore regasification facility in the Gulf of Trieste planned by E.ON, saying on Friday more information was needed on potential problems with shipping traffic.

Separately, Europe’s effort to protect the climate faces “a decade of stagnation” without quick action to save the EU carbon market, E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen said in a newspaper interview.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

Siemens will likely tweak downward its profit outlook when it releases its quarterly report on Thursday, German daily Handelsblatt said, citing industry sources. Siemens outlook for 2013 is for a net profit of 4.5 to 5 billion euros and will likely say on Thursday that the lower end of that range is realistic.

ELRINGKLINGER, LEONI

Elringklinger indicated unchanged

Leoni indicated 0.1 percent lower

The CEOs of both companies said in separate newspaper interviews that they may look to acquisitions to lessen their dependence on the weak European car market.

EX-DIVIDEND

BASF - 2.60 eur/shr

BAYER - 1.90 eur/shr

MERCK KGAA - 1.70 eur/shr

DUERR - 2.25 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones rose 0.08 pct, S&P 500 lost 0.18 pct, Nasdaq lost 0.33 pct at Friday’s close.

Japan’s stock market is closed for a holiday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

April consumer prices due at 1200 GMT. Seen down 0.2 percent m/m -- compared with a 0.5 percent rise in March -- and is seen up 1.4 percent y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

