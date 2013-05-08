German stocks - Factors to watch on May 8

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The utility reported first-quarter EBITDA fell 5 percent to 3.58 billion euros on weak energy consumption and low electricity prices in its main market Europe, beating forecasts.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Germany’s former monopoly reported forecast-beating EBITDA of 4.29 billion euros in the first quarter.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

The cement maker reported a bigger than expected first-quarter net loss of 235 million euros after increasing provisions for a cartel fine for collusion in setting cement prices.

HENKEL

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The consumer goods group reported first-quarter operating profit increased by 9 percent in spite of a tough economic backdrop, as it pushed through higher prices amid demand for its washing powders and shampoos.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The rubber chemicals maker reported first-quarter EBITDA slid 53 percent to 174 million euros, slightly above a 171 million-euro consensus forecast, and plans to put some investments on hold.

BRENNTAG

No indication available

The chemicals distributor said it expects its 2013 operating EBITDA to grow on rising volumes and cost control after a decline in first-quarter earnings.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

Q1 results due. The automotive supplier is expected to report its first-quarter net income fell 15.3 percent to 20.5 million euros. Poll:

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The operator of Frankfurt airport reported a 4.6 percent decline in first-quarter EBITDA to 131.1 million euros, broadly in line with consensus.

GEA GROUP

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

GEA reported its first-quarter EBIT more than doubled to 66.2 million euros. Its revenue eased by 2.4 percent.

Separately, the industrial engineering group said late Tuesday it recently received three large orders worth about 90 million euros.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 2.9 percent lower

The steel trader warned it was increasingly unlikely to reach its 2013 operating profit target as hopes for an economic recovery later this year fade.

KUKA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Q1 results due. The maker of industrial robots is expected to report its first-quarter EBIT, excluding special items, rose 29.7 percent to 28.4 million euros. Poll:

RATIONAL

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q1 results due. The commercial kitchen supplier is expected to report its first-quarter EBIT rose 12.2 percent to 25.7 million euros. Poll:

RHEINMETALL

Indicated unchanged

Q1 results due. The company is expected to report its first-quarter EBIT fell 81.6 percent to 8.29 million euros. Poll:

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated unchanged

Q1 results due. The real estate company is expected to report its first-quarter funds from operations (FFO) nearly tripled to 15.1 million euros. Poll:

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The integrated circuit specialist said it remained confident that revenue growth would pick up in the second half of the year thanks to the ramp up of new high volume products, after first-quarter revenue rose by 8 percent.

FREENET

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The telecom provider reported late Tuesday that first-quarter EBITDA unexpectedly edged up to 85.3 million euros, even beating the 85 million-euro top estimate in a Reuters survey.

SUESS MICROTEC

Indicated 4.8 percent lower

The company said late Tuesday it expects a full-year operating loss in the medium to higher single-digit million-euro range. On Wednesday, it reported its first-quarter EBIT loss widened to 3.3 million euros.

GRAMMER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The company said its revenue and operating profit were likely to improve slightly this year, after reporting a 12 percent gain in first-quarter operating profit.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ADIDAS - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 0.47 eur/shr dividend proposed

METRO - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

FUCHS PETROLUB - 1.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

ALLIANZ - dividend 4.50 eur/shr

HANNOVER RE - dividend 3.00 eur/shr

HOCHTIEF - dividend 1.00 eur/shr

PUMA - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - dividend 0.45 eur/shr

GRENKELEASING - dividend 0.80 eur/shr

TAKKT - dividend 0.32 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct at 0444 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March industrial output due at 1000 GMT. Seen -0.1 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Andreas Cremer.)