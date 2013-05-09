FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 9
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 4 years

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Deutsche Bank had the biggest share of the foreign exchange market for the ninth year running but second-ranked Citi significantly narrowed the gap, a Euromoney poll showed on Wednesday.

Related news

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Allianz SE said on Wednesday it would redeem all of its $2 billion 8.375 percent undated subordinated callable bonds.

Related news

EADS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher in Frankfurt

Australia’s military has reached agreement with Eurocopter’s local subsidiary to fix problems with its MRH-90 transport helicopter that should see the troubled aircraft cleared later this year, the government said on Thursday.

Related news

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - S&P Capital IQ raises to “hold” from “sell”

HENKEL - Berenberg raises price target to 91 euros from 83 euros, rating “neutral”

EX-DIVIDEND

ADIDAS - dividend 1.35 eur/shr

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - dividend 0.47 eur/shr

METRO - dividend 1.00 eur/shr

FUCHS PETROLUB - dividend 1.30 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Thursday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.