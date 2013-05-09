German stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Deutsche Bank had the biggest share of the foreign exchange market for the ninth year running but second-ranked Citi significantly narrowed the gap, a Euromoney poll showed on Wednesday.
Allianz SE said on Wednesday it would redeem all of its $2 billion 8.375 percent undated subordinated callable bonds.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher in Frankfurt
Australia’s military has reached agreement with Eurocopter’s local subsidiary to fix problems with its MRH-90 transport helicopter that should see the troubled aircraft cleared later this year, the government said on Thursday.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - S&P Capital IQ raises to “hold” from “sell”
HENKEL - Berenberg raises price target to 91 euros from 83 euros, rating “neutral”
ADIDAS - dividend 1.35 eur/shr
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - dividend 0.47 eur/shr
METRO - dividend 1.00 eur/shr
FUCHS PETROLUB - dividend 1.30 eur/shr
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Thursday’s close.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)