German stocks - Factors to watch on May 13

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom has given its U.S. operations more autonomy, positioning its business to compete better with bigger and smaller rivals, Chief Executive Rene Obermann told Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

BAYER

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Bayer suggested in an interview with Reuters that there was room to lift prices at its high-tech plastics and chemicals business this year to counter soaring raw material costs that squeezed first quarter margins.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 5.1 percent lower

Germany’s Handelsblatt said Commerzbank is set to place shares on May 14 or May 15, as part of plans for a capital increase.

Reuters has reported that new shares may be offered at a 50 percent discount, and that Commerzbank could knock 35 percent off the theoretical ex-rights price, implying that these may be sold at around 5.50 euros apiece.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

German car maker Volkswagen will build a factory with an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles in Changsa, Hunan province, China, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Saturday.

FRESENIUS SE

Indicated unchanged

German diversified healthcare group Fresenius has identified potential takeover targets costing up to 300 million euros ($389 million), Chief Executive Ulf M. Schneider told German weekly paper Euro am Sonntag.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

April traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The German publisher has drawn up a cost-cutting programme to save 20 million euros in a move which could see up to 200 staff made redundant, weekly magazine Der Spiegel said, citing people familiar with the plan.

EADS

Indicated unchanged in Frankfurt

State-run Kuwait Airways will spend 850 million dinars ($2.98 billion) on 25 new Airbus jets and aims to lease a further 13 to upgrade its ageing fleet, a Kuwaiti newspaper reported on Sunday.

BILFINGER

Indicated unchanged

German construction and industrial services group Bilfinger SE plans to reduce its dependency on Europe by pushing expansion in Asia and the United States, Chief Executive Roland Koch told weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The agriculture, building material and energy conglomerate reported a first-quarter operating loss of 7.4 million euros. Analysts had, on average, expected an operating loss of 8.1 million euros. Poll:

QSC

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

The internet service company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 18.9 million euros in the first quarter, slightly higher than the 18.2 million average analyst forecast. Poll:

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated unchanged

The group may double its dividend payout ratio from 15 percent at present, if the equity capital levels are raised beyond 40 percent from about 35 percent at end-2012, Chief Executive Stefan Draeger told Welt am Sonntag.

GFK

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The market research company said late on Friday its first-quarter adjusted operating profit dropped by 31 percent but affirmed its 2013 outlook, saying orders had developed well since March. Full results are due on May 15.

BALDA

Indication not available

Dominik Mueser, chief executive of Balda, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that the medical plastics manufacturer plans a special dividend of 1.50 euros a share, and will grow via acquisitions in markets like Romania and Mexico.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The German printing machines maker is in talks about a possible partnership with rival KBA Koenig & Bauer Group , the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung paper reported.

