German stocks - Factors to watch on May 20

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Monday, which is a public holiday in Germany, though the Frankfurt stock exchange is open for trading.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT:
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The dialysis provider will begin its first ever share buyback programme on May 20, acquiring up to 385 million euros ($493.7 million) worth of its own stock.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Former Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann is not interested in replacing Gerhard Cromme as the chairman of Siemens’ supervisory board, Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted Ackermann as saying in its Saturday edition.
FRESENIUS - dividend 1.10 eur/shr
GILDEMEISTER - dividend 0.35 eur/shr
AIXTRON - dividend 0.25 eur/shr
GFK - dividend 0.65 eur/shr
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at Friday’s close.
Nikkei +1.5 pct at Monday’s close.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
SUEDZUCKER - HSBC cuts its price target on the stock to 32 euros from 35 euros, with an “overweight” rating.
