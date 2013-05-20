German stocks - Factors to watch on May 20

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Monday, which is a public holiday in Germany, though the Frankfurt stock exchange is open for trading.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT:

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The dialysis provider will begin its first ever share buyback programme on May 20, acquiring up to 385 million euros ($493.7 million) worth of its own stock.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Former Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann is not interested in replacing Gerhard Cromme as the chairman of Siemens’ supervisory board, Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted Ackermann as saying in its Saturday edition.

EX-DIVIDEND

FRESENIUS - dividend 1.10 eur/shr

GILDEMEISTER - dividend 0.35 eur/shr

AIXTRON - dividend 0.25 eur/shr

GFK - dividend 0.65 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct at Monday’s close.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SUEDZUCKER - HSBC cuts its price target on the stock to 32 euros from 35 euros, with an “overweight” rating.

