FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 21
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 21, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Bayer said extended use of its experimental riociguat pill to treat a life-threatening form of high blood pressure in the lungs was shown to be safe and effective in a prolonged trial.

Related news

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

A two-day wildcat strike at the German carmaker’s Mercedes Benz plant in South Africa ended on Tuesday but industrial union NUMSA demanded a hefty pay hike for the sector, raising the prospect of manufacturing unrest alongside turmoil in the mines.

Related news

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company reported first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 29.5 percent to 91.3 million euros, in line with expectations.

Related news

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - JP Morgan has cut the stock to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

April producer prices dropped 0.2 percent m/m and rose 0.1 percent y/y. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1 percent drop m/m and a 0.2 percent rise y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7798 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach and Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.