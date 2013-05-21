German stocks - Factors to watch on May 21

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Bayer said extended use of its experimental riociguat pill to treat a life-threatening form of high blood pressure in the lungs was shown to be safe and effective in a prolonged trial.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

A two-day wildcat strike at the German carmaker’s Mercedes Benz plant in South Africa ended on Tuesday but industrial union NUMSA demanded a hefty pay hike for the sector, raising the prospect of manufacturing unrest alongside turmoil in the mines.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company reported first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 29.5 percent to 91.3 million euros, in line with expectations.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - JP Morgan has cut the stock to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

April producer prices dropped 0.2 percent m/m and rose 0.1 percent y/y. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1 percent drop m/m and a 0.2 percent rise y/y.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7798 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach and Harro ten Wolde)