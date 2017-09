German stocks - Factors to watch on May 22

FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.

The solar company holds a creditors’ meeting. On April 30 it reached a preliminary deal on restructuring its 1.2 billion euros ($1.54 billion) debt load, including a debt-to-equity swap.

AAREAL BANK - no dividend proposed

VBH Holding - no dividend proposed

WMF - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei up 1.6 pct at Wednesday’s close.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7769 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Ludwig Burger)