German stocks - Factors to watch on July 9

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The floods that engulfed Germany last month may have been the country’s costliest natural disaster on record, an executive of Munich Re told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

LINDE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Wolfgang Buechele, head of Finnish chemicals group Kemira , is considered the top candidate to succeed Wolfgang Reitzle as Linde CEO, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing no sources.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated not available

Seat, the Spanish car firm owned by Volkswagen, said on Monday it wanted workers to take turns to stay at home in order to cope with a fall in demand.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

June traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s cut its rating on SGL to BB- from BB, following an earlier announcement of a downgrade by Moody‘s. S&P cited a muted outlook for the steel sector and overcapacity in the graphite electrodes market.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Suedzucker unit CropEnergies is due to publish fiscal first-quarter financial results.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

No indication available

Germany’s largest residential real estate company, revived plans for an initial public offering (IPO). In an accelerated bookbuilding on Tuesday/Wednesday, Deutsche Annington is offering 34.8 million shares in a price range of 16.50 euros to 17 euros.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Owners of one of the company’s bonds are due to meet to determine who will represent them in negotiations to restructure the company. Separately, a first meeting is scheduled to discuss SolarWorld’s restructuring plan.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +2.6 pct at Tuesday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

