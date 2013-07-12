German stocks - Factors to watch on July 12

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Germany’s Siemens has received tentative offers for the postal automation and baggage-handling division being sold in its effort to streamline operations and shed non-core assets, two sources familiar with the transaction said.

Separately, an Italian paper said without citing sources that Siemens was no longer interested in buying Finmeccanica’s energy unit Ansaldo Energia, and the Italian group would now focus on talks with South Korea’s Doosan for a sale.

Related news

RWE

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

A state-owned Qatari entity has held initial talks with German utility RWE about buying its DEA oil and gas exploration and production unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Related news

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

Britain’s Kingfisher is interested in parts of German home-improvement chain Praktiker, which filed for insolvency on Thursday, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing no sources. Kingfisher had previously declined to comment on whether it might be interested in any of Praktiker’s stores.

Separately, Heribert Gondert, head of German DIY chain Hagebau, told the online edition of German newspaper Handelsblatt that Hagebau would in principle be interested in parts of Praktiker.

Related news

BROKER ACTION:

HENKEL : Nomura cuts target price to 77 euros from 78 euros

BEIERSDORF : Nomura cuts target price to 72 euros from 73 euros

BAYER : Jefferies raises price target to 95 euros from 94 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Friday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Christoph Steitz)