German stocks - Factors to watch on July 19

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The Financial Stability Board, a regulatory task force for the G20 leading economies, on Thursday named nine insurers, including Allianz, to its initial list of globally significant firms, a designation that will lead to higher capital requirements.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

A bid to block disclosure of confidential documents at the heart of a court battle between property tycoons Vincent and Robert Tchenguiz and the UK’s top anti-fraud agency has been struck down by a London court.

Related news

EADS

Indicated 0.6 percent lower in Frankfurt

EADS is set to reorganize some business units as part of a strategy review that could also see the European aerospace group change its name to Airbus, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Related news

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The German solar energy company sold fewer solar power modules and kits in the first half of 2013 than in the same period last year, but narrowed its EBIT loss and said it had 162 million euros in liquid funds at the end of June.

Related news

BROKER ACTION:

OSRAM - Morgan Stanley starts with “equal weight”

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - Pivotal Research cuts to “sell” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.04 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -1.5 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German producer prices for June rose 0.6 percent on the year while not changing month-on-month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz)