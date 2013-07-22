German stocks - Factors to watch on July 22

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Deutsche Bank is expected to announce during its second-quarter results its plans to reach a minimum 3 percent overall equity to loans ratio in the next two and a half years, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people briefed on the plans.

The bank is set to cut its balance sheet by 20 percent to 1 trillion euros by the end of 2015 to comply with tougher rules that are expected to require banks to use more equity capital to fund their business, to make them more robust in the aftermath of the 2007-09 credit meltdown, the newspaper said.

SAP

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

SAP said its Co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe would move to the company’s supervisory board next May, thus leaving fellow Co-Chief Bill McDermott as sole helmsman, the software maker said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

Separately, SAP has found a new leader for its stuttering China business who will take up the post shortly, CFO Werner Brandt told Euro am Sonntag newspaper, while declining to name the person.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Germany’s bank bailout fund Soffin expects Berlin to sell its 17 percent stake in Commerzbank in the next six months, Wirtschaftswoche magazine quoted a source close to Soffin as saying. Soffin declined comment.

Separately, Der Spiegel said there was no parliamentary majority favouring a sale of the stake, quoting politicians from the governing coalition Free Democrats, as well as from the opposition Greens and Social Democrats.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Honeywell International Inc has dismissed safety concerns expressed by Daimler that have led to the carmaker’s refusal to use its coolant, in a case that is pitting Daimler against EU governments and threatening its sales.

BMW

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

BMW is looking to the Internet and even house calls by BMW sales personnel to boost future turnover, the head of the group’s German sales told Wirtschaftswoche.

RWE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

RWE has introduced a new 500 million euro cost cutting programme, dubbed RWE Neo, for its power stations division, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing sources close to the company. The move increases the scope of RWE’s savings programme to 1.5 billion euros.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The federal network agency has started an abuse probe of Deutsche Post, a Post spokesman said, confirming a report in Der Spiegel. The agency wants to determine whether Deutsche Post abused its position by giving competitive advantages to the service company Comprador, in which Deutsche Post holds a stake.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Supervisory board member and head of Siemens’ employee works council Lothar Adler criticised the “Siemens 2014” cost-cutting programme as a “short term portfolio policy that focuses solely on the margin” and called for a “new corporate culture” in remarks to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday.

Separately, Focus magazine reports a further delay to the long-standing order of 16 Siemens ICE trains to Deutsche Bahn , which will receive them in April 2014 at the earliest.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Air Berlin has reached a new wage agreement with its estimated 1,300 pilots.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 4.1 percent lower

Top management is not to blame for the solar panel maker’s troubles, Chief Financial Officer Philipp Koecke told Boersen-Zeitung. “In my view there was not a single serious error on the part of the board,” he said.

IVG

Indicated 56 percent higher

The German property company said it believes the company can continue as a going concern after financing talks with key creditors made progress on Friday.

CROPENERGIES

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

CropEnergies said on Friday it had acquired UK bioethanol producer Ensus Limited from funds affiliated to the Carlyle Group.

LOEWE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Chief executive Matthias Harsch said he could not exclude further job cuts. “To achieve a turnaround, personnel costs should not rise relative to sales,” he told Der Spiegel.

PRIVATE EQUITY

At least four peers of Europe’s biggest bathroom equipment maker Grohe submitted exploratory offers for the private-equity owned company by Friday’s deadline, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Saturday.

ANALYST VIEWS

PROSIEBEN - Liberum cuts to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’

