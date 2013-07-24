German stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CHINA ECONOMY

The flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index for China fell to 47.7 this month from June’s final reading of 48.2, marking a third straight month below the 50 threshold between expansion and contraction.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The luxury carmaker said on Wednesday its net profit after minorities doubled to 2.83 billion euros ($3.74 billion) in the second quarter thanks to a significant one-off gain from the revaluation and sale of its EADS stake.

PUMA

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The sports apparel group reported second quarter results below expectations, hurt by falling sales in China and southern Europe as well as the effects of the weak yen in Japan, its second-biggest market.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 6.4 percent lower

The aircraft engine maker slashed its 2013 profit outlook on weak demand at its spare parts business as it reported worse than expected second-quarter results.

KONTRON

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Q2 results due. The computer manufacturer is expected to report it slumped to an EBIT loss of 2.3 million euros from a year-earlier profit of 3.8 million. Poll:

QIAGEN

Indicated unchanged

The genetic testing company late on Tuesday announced a partnership with Exosome Diagnostics Inc. to develop and commercialize high-performance sample preparation kits for the processing of nucleic acids from exosomes. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SUESS MICROTEC

Indicated 4.1 percent lower

The company, a supplier to the semiconductor industry, said late on Tuesday it slumped to a second-quarter EBIT loss of 11.7 million euros from a profit of 1.6 million. It affirmed its outlook for a 2013 EBIT loss of 10-15 million euros.

COMDIRECT

Indicated unchanged

The online bank reported a second-quarter pretax profit of 19.03 million euros, compared with an average analyst estimate of 19.9 million euros. Poll:

EX-DIVIDEND

PROSIEBENSAT1 - dividend 5.65 eur/shr

PRIME OFFICE REIT - dividend 0.18 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - JP Morgan raises its recommendation on the stock to “overweight” from “neutral”, traders say.

VOSSLOH - DZ Bank cuts its fair value on the stock to 63.50 euros from 80 euros, with a “hold” rating.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - Deutsche Bank raises its price target on the stock to 13 euros from 11 euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit’s composite flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for July due at 0728 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 49.2, up from a reading of 48.6 last month, services PMI seen at 50.8, up from 50.4 in June.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)