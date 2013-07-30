German stocks - Factors to watch on July 30

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
Germany’s flagship lender pledged to cut risky assets from its balance sheet in response to regulatory concerns, as quarterly profit missed expectations, hit by a 630 million euro ($834.97 million) hike in litigation reserves.
Allianz indicated 0.1 percent higher
Munich Re indicated 0.5 percent higher
The head of insurance supervision at German financial watchdog Bafin welcomed the development of new life insurance savings products that move away from long-term guarantees. “Given low interest rates, insurers have to act,” Felix Hufeld told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The diversified healthcare group raised its 2013 profit outlook, citing positive growth prospects for the second half of the year.
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Second-quarter net income at the world’s largest dialysis provider dropped 9 percent to a worse-than-expected $263 million, hurt by austerity measures in the United States, its most important market.
Indicated 4.2 percent higher
The microchip maker raised its full-year revenue and operating profit outlook after reporting a better-than-expected third-quarter operating profit as its key automotive market continued to recover.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The world’s No. 2 industrial gases producer, reported a 14.5 percent gain in quarterly operating profit, boosted by acquisitions it made to grow its healthcare business.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Volkswagen and Suzuki Motor Corp have resumed talks about how to resolve a dispute about a partnership deal, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The industrial engineering group reported first-half EBIT of 185.9 million and confirmed its outlook for 2013.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Volkswagen’s German truck unit posted a net loss that was wider than expected for the second quarter, weighed down by provisions taken for power plant orders in the Caribbean and Corsica.
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
Rheinmetall has slashed its 2013 earnings forecast for its defence division as key customer countries cut their munitions budget.
Indicated unchanged
The world’s second-largest maker of polysilicon cut its sales outlook for 2013, saying it now expects sales to fall to about 4.5 billion euros instead of remaining stable.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Q2 results due. The genetic testing specialist is expected to report its quarterly adjusted net income slipped 1.3 percent to $60 million. Poll:
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
The B2B direct marketing specialist for business equipment said it expected a 2013 EBITDA margin in the upper range of 12-15 percent as it reported an EBITDA margin of 143 percent fr the first half.
CROPENERGIES > - 0.26 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones down 0.2 pct, S&P 500 down 0.4 pct, Nasdaq down 0.4 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei +1.69 pct at 0450 GMT.
GfK consumer sentiment increased to 7.0, its highest level in nearly six years heading into August.
July preliminary HICP due at 1200 GMT, seen at 1.8 pct y/y, at 0.3 pct m/m.
July preliminary CPI due at 1200 GMT, seen at 0.3 pct m/m, seen at 1.7 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Victoria Bryan)