German stocks - Factors to watch on July 30

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

Germany’s flagship lender pledged to cut risky assets from its balance sheet in response to regulatory concerns, as quarterly profit missed expectations, hit by a 630 million euro ($834.97 million) hike in litigation reserves.

Related news

ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE

Allianz indicated 0.1 percent higher

Munich Re indicated 0.5 percent higher

The head of insurance supervision at German financial watchdog Bafin welcomed the development of new life insurance savings products that move away from long-term guarantees. “Given low interest rates, insurers have to act,” Felix Hufeld told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview.

Related news

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The diversified healthcare group raised its 2013 profit outlook, citing positive growth prospects for the second half of the year.

Related news

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Second-quarter net income at the world’s largest dialysis provider dropped 9 percent to a worse-than-expected $263 million, hurt by austerity measures in the United States, its most important market.

Related news

INFINEON

Indicated 4.2 percent higher

The microchip maker raised its full-year revenue and operating profit outlook after reporting a better-than-expected third-quarter operating profit as its key automotive market continued to recover.

Related news

LINDE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The world’s No. 2 industrial gases producer, reported a 14.5 percent gain in quarterly operating profit, boosted by acquisitions it made to grow its healthcare business.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Volkswagen and Suzuki Motor Corp have resumed talks about how to resolve a dispute about a partnership deal, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Related news

GEA

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The industrial engineering group reported first-half EBIT of 185.9 million and confirmed its outlook for 2013.

Related news

MAN

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Volkswagen’s German truck unit posted a net loss that was wider than expected for the second quarter, weighed down by provisions taken for power plant orders in the Caribbean and Corsica.

Related news

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 4.5 percent lower

Rheinmetall has slashed its 2013 earnings forecast for its defence division as key customer countries cut their munitions budget.

Related news

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated unchanged

The world’s second-largest maker of polysilicon cut its sales outlook for 2013, saying it now expects sales to fall to about 4.5 billion euros instead of remaining stable.

Related news

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Q2 results due. The genetic testing specialist is expected to report its quarterly adjusted net income slipped 1.3 percent to $60 million. Poll:

Related news

TAKKT

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

The B2B direct marketing specialist for business equipment said it expected a 2013 EBITDA margin in the upper range of 12-15 percent as it reported an EBITDA margin of 143 percent fr the first half.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

CROPENERGIES > - 0.26 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.2 pct, S&P 500 down 0.4 pct, Nasdaq down 0.4 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +1.69 pct at 0450 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

GfK consumer sentiment increased to 7.0, its highest level in nearly six years heading into August.

July preliminary HICP due at 1200 GMT, seen at 1.8 pct y/y, at 0.3 pct m/m.

July preliminary CPI due at 1200 GMT, seen at 0.3 pct m/m, seen at 1.7 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Victoria Bryan)