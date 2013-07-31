German stocks - Factors to watch on July 31

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 2.0 percent lower

Germany’s largest drugmaker said its full-year profit outlook had become more challenging as difficult plastics and chemicals markets temper sales growth from new pharmaceuticals.

Separately, the EU Commission confirmed that Bayer’s acne pill Diane 35 was safe for use, which will oblige France to allow sales of the product. It was suspended earlier this year after four deaths over the past 25 years were linked to its use.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

HeidelbergCement on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected second-quarter operating profit as it managed to increase prices in its main markets.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The supervisory board of Siemens will seal the fate of Chief Executive Peter Loescher on Wednesday when it votes for his early dismissal in one of Germany’s most dramatic boardroom battles in years.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Europe’s largest automaker posted a surprise gain in second-quarter earnings, reaping the benefits of new cost-cutting technology and growing sales of luxury cars.

Operating profit rose 4.9 percent to 3.44 billion euros, VW said late on Tuesday, beating forecasts for a 5.5 percent decline to 3.1 billion euros.

EADS

Indicated 1.1 percent higher in Frankfurt

EADS on Wednesday confirmed plans to reorganize into three divisions and adopt the name of its planemaker unit Airbus in a bid to unite its businesses and boost shareholder returns.

First-half underlying operating profit rose by more than expected to 1.6 billion euros ($2.12 billion) on revenue of 26.3 billion.

HUGO BOSS

No indication

The German fashion house said its markets were not becoming any easier as it reported second quarter results largely in line with expectations.

OSRAM

Up 5.3 percent in Frankfurt early trading

The German lighting maker hiked its 2013 profit outlook, citing a gain from the sale of a stake in a joint venture and quicker than expected progress on its restructuring programme.

IVG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 40.4 percent lower

The property company said late on Tuesday it has failed to reach agreement with creditors on restructuring its debt and said its future as a going concern is under review.

QIAGEN

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The genetic testing specialist said late on Tuesday that adjusted second-quarter net income rose 6 percent to $64.2 million, beating analysts’ estimates.

LOEWE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Extraordinary general meeting. The company, which has filed for protection from creditors, is expected to provide an update on the search for investors.

EX-DIVIDEND

CROPENERGIES > - 0.26 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

THYSSENKRUPP - UBS has cut the stock to “sell” from “buy”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.01 pct, S&P 500 +0.04 pct, Nasdaq +0.48 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -1.45 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

June retail sales dropped 1.5 pct m/m and were down 2.8 percent y/y.

July unemployment due at at 0755 GMT. Rate seen at seasonally-adjusted 6.8 pct, total seen at non-seasonally adjusted 2.9 million.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

