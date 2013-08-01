German stocks - Factors to watch on August 1

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Second-quarter operating profit at the luxury carmaker’s key automotive division fell in line with expectations, due to increased spending on fuel-efficient technology and discounts in embattled European markets.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q2 results. The tyre manufacturer is expected to report its second-quarter adjusted EBIT fell 2.2 percent to 927 million euros, the average of seven estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed. Poll:
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The retailer said second-quarter sales fell 3.6 percent and EBIT declined 12 percent as it grappled with tough European markets and a strike at its Real supermarket stores.
Indicated 2.0 percent higher
The broadcaster raised its revenue outlook for the current year after second-quarter adjusted core earnings rose a better-than-expected 6.8 percent.
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The supplier of production systems for the automobile sector confirmed its full-year outlook after reporting second-quarter net income rose to 29.7 million euros from 26.8 million a year earlier.
No indication available
Evonik said it would step up cost cutting measures and slash its investment budget as it became the latest specialty chemicals maker to caution investors about its business prospects.
SUEDZUCKER - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.01 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei +2.5 pct at Thursday’s close.
Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI for July due at 0753 GMT, seen at 50.3.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)