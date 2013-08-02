German stocks - Factors to watch on August 2

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.9 pct higher

The German insurer’s operating profit rose more strongly than expected in the second quarter, with strong performance in property and casualty insurance and asset management overcoming weakness in life insurance.

Related news

BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

BMW 0.5 pct higher

Daimler 0.2 pct higher

VW indicated unchanged

Audi Q2 results due.

Separately, BMW Group July U.S. sales rose 10.5 percent, Mercedes-Benz USA sales jumped 22.5 percent, Audi U.S. sales rose 11.6 percent, and Volkswagen of America’s July sales fell 3.3 percent. Porsche U.S. July sales rose 36.3 percent.

Related news

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 2.2 pct lower

German airline Lufthansa reported second-quarter operating profit of 431 million euros, lower than expected, but confirmed its forecast for the year.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

The German conglomerate said it would shut down the ThyssenKrupp Galmed hot-dip galvanizing plant in Sagunto, Spain, after reaching a severance deal with labour leaders for the plant’s 165 employees.

Related news

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 2.9 pct higher

The maker of lubricants confirmed it expects to achieve organic sales growth of about 1-5 pct in 2013, although it said exchange rate effects must be taken into account, as it reported first-half results.

Related news

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Rating agency Moody’s put Rheinmetall’s Baa3 ratings on review for a downgrade, saying the review was triggered by the downward revision of the company’s guidance for the current fiscal year on July 29.

Related news

BAUER

Indicated 5.6 percent lower

The company late on Thursday cut its outlook for 2013 net profit to about 20 million euros from 30 million, citing delays to major projects in the Construction division, shrinking margins in the Equipment division and weaker-than-expected business in the Resources division.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +3.3 pct at Friday’s close.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BMW - S&P Capital IQ cuts the stock to “buy” from “strong buy”, cuts its price target to 80 euros from 83 euros.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ludwig Burger)