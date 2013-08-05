German stocks - Factors to watch on August 5

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The carmaker plans to build a new plant in Brazil as rising taxes on foreign vehicles make it more difficult to sell imported cars in the Latin American country, a magazine reported on Sunday.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The German utility will sell its 50 percent stake in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Excelerate Energy to the co-owner, George B. Kaiser, the company said on Friday.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Goldman Sachs has teamed up with Allianz to make a 2 billion pound ($3 billion) bid for a 30 percent stake in Yorkshire Water, the Sunday Times reported.
Munich Re indicated unchanged
No indication available for Talanx
Financial watchdog Bafin said Germany could quit talks on new risk rules for Europe’s insurance industry if regulators try to impose a ‘one size fits all’ deadline for insurers to adapt to them.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The flavour and scent maker is focusing its acquisition strategy on food technology start-ups in the Americas, Asia and in emerging markets - a particular target for sales growth, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Friday’s close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct at Monday’s close.
July Services PMI due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 52.5.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.6548 British pounds) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger)