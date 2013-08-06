German stocks - Factors to watch on August 6

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open down 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 3.4 percent lower
Lanxess, the world’s largest maker of synthetic rubber for tyres, on Tuesday abandoned its 2014 profit target as weak car markets showed no sign of recovery.
Indicated 9.7 percent lower
The German steelmaker slashed its full-year outlook for the second time this year, blaming a deeper than expected drop in demand for cars, appliances and new buildings in austerity-hit Europe.
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
Munich Re on Tuesday reported a bigger than expected fall in second quarter net profit due to more than 600 million euros ($794 million) in damage claims that included the extensive floods in central Europe in June.
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The world’s biggest mail and logistics company raised its full-year profit guidance slightly after second-quarter operating profit increased 14 percent in line with expectations to 619 million euros.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German cement maker said it would consider selling off companies that are not part of its core business, Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said according to Boersen-Zeitung.
MERCK KGaA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The worlds largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens posted a 10.7 percent gain in adjusted core profit in the second quarter, buoyed by consumer appetite for 3D screens and bigger TVs.
Indicated 4.5 percent higher
German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland SKYDn.DE gained more subscribers than expected during the second quarter, helped by German soccer triumphs.
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.3 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower
Handelsblatt reported that German financial markets regulator Bafin was investigating whether domestic banks played a role in manipulating the ISDA fix for interest rate swaps.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German automotive holding, majority owner of Volkswagen will publish half-year results.
No indication available
The German lighting maker has completed a 9.1 million euro share buyback programme on Aug. 2.
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei +1.0 pct at Tuesday’s close.
June industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen up 1.0 percent, compared to a 1.3 percent drop in the previous month.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7553 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Christiaan Hetzner and Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Christiaan Hetzner and Peter Dinkloh)