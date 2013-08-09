German stocks - Factors to watch on August 9

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Chief Executive Martin Blessing has not considered stepping down and plans to bring the transition of Germany’s No.2 lender to an end, he told German newspaper Handelsblatt

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The Chief Executive of Vale SA, the world’s No. 1 iron ore producer, said Vale plans to keep its 27 percent stake in Brazilian slabmaking mill Cia Siderúrgica do Atlántico SA (CSA), which co-owner Thyssenkrupp is trying to sell.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday accused Germany-based futures exchange Eurex with violating federal securities laws related to sales to U.S. investors, but said it decided not to formally charge Eurex’s operator, Deutsche Boerse, with any wrongdoing.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Germany’s biggest airline is scheduled to release traffic figures for July.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Indication not available

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s telecom giant America Movil said on Friday it is launching an offer to purchase all the shares of Dutch telecom group KPN it does not already own at 2.4 Euros per share.

Last month, KPN agreed to sell its German E-Plus unit to Telefonica, which plans to merge it with its German unit Telefonica Deutschland.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

German defence group Rheinmetall on Friday cut its full-year outlook after reporting second-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1 million euros ($1.3 million), down from 80 million euros in the same period last year.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The company said second-quarter operating profit rose by 2.6 percent to 39.3 million euros.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

Indication not available

The German real estate company said first-half funds from operation 1 rose 35 percent to 103.4 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Friday’s close.

