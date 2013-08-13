German stocks - Factors to watch on August 13

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

E.ON

Q2 Earnings. The German utility is expected to report its first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17 percent to 5.57 billion euros. Poll:

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

The German steelmaker, which will report fiscal third-quarter resulst after the closing of the market, may end up not selling its Brazilian steel mill, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

Germany’s No.1 steelmaker, is expected to report its third-quarter adjusted EBIT from continuing operations fell 28 percent to 278 million euros. Poll:

Related news

K+S

The German potash miner reported second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT I) fell 25.7 percent to 162.6 million euros, in line with a Reuters poll estimate of 165 million euros. Poll:

Related news

CONTINENTAL AG

Moody’s upgrades Continental AG to Ba1 with stable outlook.

Related news

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

The German real estate company reported first-half funds from operations (FFO) rose 85 percent to 60.6 million euros. Poll:

Related news

KUKA

Moody’s upgrades KUKA’s rating to Ba3; stable outlook.

Related news

BILFINGER

S&P Capital IQ cuts to hold from buy; cuts price target to 79 euros from 85 euros.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +2.1 pct at 0513 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

July final inflation numbers due at 0600 GMT. Prices seen up 0.5 pct m/m and 1.9 pct y/y, unrevised from preliminary numbers.

July Wholesale prices due at 0600 GMT.

August ZEW index due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 40.0, up from 36.3 in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Dinkloh)