German stocks - Factors to watch on Monday Aug. 19

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

The chemicals group has reopened production in Egypt after closing facilities last week due to the deadly unrest.

Related news

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The German government has defended Daimler’s use of a disputed air conditioning refrigerant, citing a transition period up until 2017, Focus magazine reported citing a response to an EU request for information from June 10.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 pct lower

German regulator BaFin is looking into whether Deutsche Bank should improve the controls it has in place against money laundering, a German paper reported.

Related news

E.ON

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

Germany’s largest utility is close to completing a deal to sell a brown coal mining pit and plant in Lower Saxony to Czech group EP-Holding, Die Welt reported on its website on Sunday. E.ON said it would not comment on ongoing talks. EPH declined to comment.

Related news

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The group’s Fresenius Kabi unit said on Monday it had signed a joint venture with Indonesia’s PT Soho Global Health for I.V. generic drugs in the country.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.6 pct lower

CEO Heinrich Hiesinger is in favour of keeping the Krupp foundation as a strong shareholder, even if its stake were diluted by a possible rights increase, he told Spiegel magazine.

Related news

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

British banking group Lloyds is set to sell its German insurance business to Hannover Re for 400 million euros as it continues to streamline its business, according to a report in Britain’s Sunday Telegraph.

Related news

KRONES

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The bottling machine maker is not planning any major acquisitions although smaller ones could help the company as its grows organically, CFO Christoph Klenk said in an interview in Saturday’s edition of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Related news

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The business software group is planning more acquisitions after already carrying out four deals this year, the group’s finance chief Arnd Zinnhardt told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Related news

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

The Internet service provider said on Monday it has agreed to take over Spanish webhosting and cloud computing firm Arsys, which has a value of up to 140 million euros.

Related news

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 2 pct higher

The pet supplies retailer confirmed 2013 targets for sales of over 400 million euros and a positive low single-digit million EBITDA as it reported Q2 results.

Related news

EADS

Indicated 0.2 pt lower

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday that Boeing’s F-15 Silent Eagle appeared to be the last plane in the running for a $7.2 billion South Korean fighter jet project.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.2 pct, S&P 500 down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei up 0.8 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Victoria Bryan)