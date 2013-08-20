German stocks - Factors to watch on August 20

FRANKFURT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The German government wants to limit golden handshakes for two Commerzbank board members who are leaving to 1 million euros ($1.3 million), Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing government sources.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Germany’s biggest lender aims to grow in China both organically and via acquisitions to benefit from expected economic reforms there, Handelsblatt newspaper cited Deutsche Bank’s Asia chief Alan Cloete as saying.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Volkswagen’s sports car brand Porsche expects another record year this year after vehicle sales rose 17 percent in the first seven months of the year, Porsche’s Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said, according to German paper Westfalen-Blatt.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, GSW IMMOBILIEN

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.7 percent lower

GSW indicated 10.9 percent higher

German property group Deutsche Wohnen launched an all-share bid for rival GSW Immobilien, valuing the company’s equity at 1.75 billion euro, in a deal that would create a company focused on the thriving real estate market of Berlin.

OSRAM

Up 0.1 percent in Frankfurt

The lighting company’s Chief Executive Wolfgang Dehen told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that investors would rather see Osram’s stock listed on Germany’s mid-cap MDAX index than technology index TecDAX.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -2.6 pct at Tuesday’s close.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SALZGITTER - Morgan Stanley cuts to “underweight” from “equal weight”, raises target price to 25.9 euros from 25.8 euros. Citigroup cuts to “neutral” from “buy”, cuts target price to 34 euros from 36 euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

July producer prices -0.1 pct m/m, +0.5 pct y/y. Were seen +0.2 pct m/m, +0.7 pct y/y.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Maria Sheahan)