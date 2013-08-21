German stocks - Factors to watch on August 21

FRANKFURT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

A senior Chinese official put pressure on around 30 foreign firms including General Electric and Siemens at a recent meeting to confess to any antitrust violations and warned them against using external lawyers to fight accusations from regulators, sources said.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 1.5 pct higher

The German cartel office is happy to let the European Commission decide over the planned takeover of Germany’s largest cable provider Kabel Deutschland by Vodafone, the antitrust watchdog’s head Andreas Mundt told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

The proposed tie-up of KPN’s E-Plus unit and Telefonica’s Telefonica Deutschland unit, the company’s respective German divisions, will require close scrutiny by the German Cartel Office, the antitrust watchdog’s head Andreas Mundt told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

SIXT

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The car rental firm reiterated it expects its earnings before taxes this year to be slightly below last year’s result, after posting second-quarter pretax profit of 35.5 million euros ($47.7 million), compared to 35 million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll. Poll:

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

K+S - HSBC cuts to “underweight” from “neutral”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Wednesday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7448 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz)