German stocks - Factors to watch on August 26

FRANKFURT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0626 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP, RHEINMETALL

ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.2 pct higher

Rheinmetall indicated 0.2 pct higher

A joint venture of EADS and ThyssenKrupp as well as offices of Rheinmetall were raided last week in Germany on suspicion of paying bribes related to an order of submarine equipment from Greece, a spokesman for the state prosecutor in Bremen said on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, FREENET, UNITED INTERNET

Deutsche Telekom indicated unchanged

Freenet indicated 1.4 pct higher

United Internet indicated 0.4 pct higher

German e-mail providers have seen a rise in subscriptions in response to public outrage over U.S. programmes accessing citizens’ private messages, German weekly Der Spiegel reported. Freenet told the magazine that subscriptions rose 80 percent in the last three weeks. Deutsche Telekom was quoted as saying it saw “stronger interest” in its e-mail service.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

Dutch telecoms group KPN on Monday announced improved terms for the sale of its German business E-Plus to Spain’s Telefónica, in a deal worth 8.55 billion euros ($11.46 billion) that now has the support of Carlos Slim’s América Móvil.

GSW IMMOBILIEN

GSW Immobilien indicated 0.1 pct higher

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.1 pct higher

The German residential landlord that has received a $2.3 billion takeover offer from rival Deutsche Wohnen, said on Monday it saw some merit in the proposed tie-up but that it needed more information.

PRAKTIKER, HORNBACH

Hornbach indicated 0.4 pct higher

Praktiker indicated 1.4 pct higher

DIY chain Hornbach is considering bidding for stores of insolvent rival Praktiker, Hornbach’s Chief Financial Officer Roman Pelka said, according to German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

Deutsche Annington - Morgan Stanley starts with “overweight” rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Monday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

