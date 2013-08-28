German stocks - Factors to watch on August 28

FRANKFURT, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 2.3 percent lower
Styrolution, a Germany-based plastics maker jointly owned by BASF and Ineos, expects Ineos to exercise an option next year to buy out BASF.
Daimler indicated 5.5 percent lower
BMW indicated 3.9 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 4.1 percent lower
Ford Motor Co’s European chief Stephen Odell expects the European car market could take five to six years to recover, the executive was quoted as saying by a German newspaper.
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
HeidelbergCement’s rival Holcim said it would exchange some assets and combine others with Mexican peer Cemex in Europe, with the aim of boosting operating profit by at least 20 million euros.
Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 1.4 pct, Nasdaq 2 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei -1.5 pct at Wednesday’s close.
German consumer confidence eased slightly heading into September, albeit remaining close to its highest level in nearly six years, as shoppers worried about creeping inflation.
July import prices rise 0.3 percent month-on-month, compared to a 0.8 percent drop in the previous month and dropped 2.6 pct year-on-year from a 2.2 percent drop in June.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Dinkloh)