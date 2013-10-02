German stocks - Factors to watch on October 2

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ



The German insurer’s Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest mutual fund, rose 1.8 percent in September after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its bond-buying program unchanged, according to preliminary data from investment research firm Morningstar. This marked the best monthly performance for the bond fund since January 2012.

BMW



The car maker said it sold 8.3 percent more vehicles in September than in the same month last year.

DAIMLER



The car maker sold 6.7 percent more Mercedes-Benz cars in the USA in september.

K+S



Three miners were killed on Tuesday after breathing leaked carbon dioxide following a controlled explosion at a potash mine operated by K+S in the German state of Thueringia.

CONTINENTAL



Standard & Poor’s raised its long-term corporate credit rating on the German automotive supplier to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’. The outlook is stable.

EnBW



Italian energy company Eni wants to hive off its 50 percent stake in the German natural gas transmission networks it co-owns with utility EnBW, newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung reported.

CARS

General Motors unit Opel said on Tuesday it would build subcompact multi-purpose-vehicles (MPVs) together with French ally PSA Peugeot Citroen at Opel’s Spanish plant in Zaragoza, confirming recent media reports.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -2.2 pct at 0458 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

