German stocks - Factors to watch on October 9

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it has approved Bayer AG’s BAYGn.DE drug to treat two types of pulmonary hypertension.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile US is set to print the second-largest high-yield bond deal of the year on Tuesday, after strong demand enabled it to almost double the size of the issue to USD5.6bn.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

JUNGHEINRICH - Commerzbank raises to “buy” from “add”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -2 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +1.03 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Industrial output for August, seen up 1.0 percent month-on-month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

