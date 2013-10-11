German stocks - Factors to watch on October 11

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Volkswagen’s top executives are divided over whether and how workers at the company’s Tennessee assembly plant should be represented by a union, but ultimately will insist on a formal vote by those employees, a person with knowledge of the board’s thinking said.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Commerzbank Chairman Klaus-Peter Mueller plans to remove two members of the management board, Jochen Kloesges and Ulrich Sieber, on Monday in order to reduce the size of the board from 9 to 7 executives.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The sporting goods maker is confident it will achieve its 2015 targets on the back of a “significant increase” in profits next year, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

E.ON, BASF

E.ON indicated unchanged

BASF indicated 0.4 percent higher

Both companies may have to make an extra payment for their stake in Gazprom’s Yuzhno-Russkoje gasfield as reserves are higher than previously assumed, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The drugmaker’s unit Fresenius Kabi confirmed on Thursday that it took the extraordinary step of suspending shipments of a widely used drug to a U.S. distributor this year after 20 vials were mistakenly sent to the state of Missouri to be used in executions.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Fraport says Frankfurt airport September passenger traffic up 3.6 percent.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

OSRAM LICHT - DZ Bank starts with “sell” rating; target price 30 euros ($40.57)

OSRAM LICHT - Barclays starts with “underweight” rating; target price 31 euros

STADA - UBS starts with “buy”; price target 43 euros

SYMRISE - Liberum cuts to “sell” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.2 pct, S&P 500 +2.2 pct, Nasdaq +2.3 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany’s consumer price inflation for September was confirmed unchanged month-on-month and up 1.4 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

