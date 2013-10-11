German stocks - Factors to watch on October 11

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Volkswagen’s top executives are divided over whether and how workers at the company’s Tennessee assembly plant should be represented by a union, but ultimately will insist on a formal vote by those employees, a person with knowledge of the board’s thinking said.
Related news
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Commerzbank Chairman Klaus-Peter Mueller plans to remove two members of the management board, Jochen Kloesges and Ulrich Sieber, on Monday in order to reduce the size of the board from 9 to 7 executives.
Related news
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The sporting goods maker is confident it will achieve its 2015 targets on the back of a “significant increase” in profits next year, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
Related news
E.ON indicated unchanged
BASF indicated 0.4 percent higher
Both companies may have to make an extra payment for their stake in Gazprom’s Yuzhno-Russkoje gasfield as reserves are higher than previously assumed, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.
Related news
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The drugmaker’s unit Fresenius Kabi confirmed on Thursday that it took the extraordinary step of suspending shipments of a widely used drug to a U.S. distributor this year after 20 vials were mistakenly sent to the state of Missouri to be used in executions.
Related news
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Fraport says Frankfurt airport September passenger traffic up 3.6 percent.
Related news
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
OSRAM LICHT - DZ Bank starts with “sell” rating; target price 30 euros ($40.57)
OSRAM LICHT - Barclays starts with “underweight” rating; target price 31 euros
STADA - UBS starts with “buy”; price target 43 euros
SYMRISE - Liberum cuts to “sell” from “hold”
Dow Jones +2.2 pct, S&P 500 +2.2 pct, Nasdaq +2.3 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei +1.5 pct at Friday’s close.
Germany’s consumer price inflation for September was confirmed unchanged month-on-month and up 1.4 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.
$1 = 0.7395 euros Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Christiaan Hetzner