German stocks - Factors to watch on October 15

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

A month of combat in the U.S. Congress over government spending showed signs on Monday of giving way to a Senate deal to reopen shuttered federal agencies and prevent an economically damaging default on federal debt.

GERMAN COALITION TALKS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) said early on Tuesday they were likely to hold a third round of talks later this week to explore the possibility of forming a coalition government.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.7 percent higher

Daimler indicated 1.2 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent higher

European Union environment ministers on Monday agreed to German demands to scrap an agreement to cap EU car emissions that Berlin argued would cost jobs and damage its premium auto makers.

E.ON, RWE

E.ON indicated 0.1 percent higher

RWE indicated 0.4 percent higher

The four operators of the German long-distance power grid at around 0800 GMT plan to publish the surcharge for renewable energy for next year. The surcharge will rise by almost 1 cent ($0.0136) 6.24 cents per kilowatt hour next year, industry and government sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

No indication available

Capital Markets Day from 0830 GMT.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, GSW

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 1.2 percent higher

GSW indicated 0.3 percent higher

German Real estate company GSW said late on Monday it would recommend its shareholders accept Deutsche Wohnen’s takeover offer, taking the 1.7 billion euro bid one step closer to completion.

KRONES

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The bottling machine maker is considering acquisitions in process technology, its finance chief Christoph Klenk told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

EVOTEC

Indicated 3.1 percent higher

The biotech company said its research alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim reached a milestone in September triggering revenues of 4 million euros to Evotec.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The company said that the first tranche of its share buy-back program for up to $10 million was completed on Oct. 11.

BALDA

Trading 16.6 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

The supervisory board has dismissed Chief Executive Dominik Mueser, the only member of the company’s management board, and ordered an examination of acquisitions in the United States and other business activities, the company said on Monday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German import prices for August +0.1 pct m/m vs poll avg -0.1 pct, -3.4 pct y/y vs poll avg -3.8 pct.

October ZEW index due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen unchanged at 49.6, current conditions seen at 31.0 vs 30.6.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

