German stocks - Factors to watch on October 21

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Germany’s flagship lender has started talks with some 50 employees as part of its investigation into possible manipulation of the Libor benchmark interest rate, Handelsblatt reported.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler said its Mercedes-Benz S-Class has now been launched in all of its key markets. Following the rollout in Europe at the end of July, and China at the end of September, the limousine went on sale in the U.S. last week.

SAP

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

The business software maker stuck to its full-year outlook on Monday but warned its revenue and core operating profit could take a hit from volatile exchange rates.

Separately, weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported that SAP was discontinuing a web-based software product for small to mid-sized businesses called Business By Design, drawing a line under one of the biggest flops in the group’s history.

EADS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said on Monday that politics in Japan can influence new aircraft purchases by the nation’s airlines.

OSRAM

Up 0.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The lighting maker expects a return on equity of over 10 percent in its fiscal year 2014/15, daily Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday cited Chief Financial Officer Klaus Patzak as saying.

EVOTEC

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The biotech company said on Monday it had signed an agreement with AstraZeneca in the field of kidney diseases, triggering an upfront payment as well as pre-clinical, clinical and regulatory milestones.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The laboratory equipment maker said on Monday it now saw 2013 sales up about 7 percent, compared with a previous outlook for growth at the high end of a 6-9 percent range, due to sluggish recovery of the North American and Asian markets in the third quarter.

SGL

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The supplier of the electrodes said it will close its Canadian graphite electrode facility in Lachute, Quebec by the first quarter of 2014. About 110 employees will be affected by the closure, SGL said.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 4.1 percent higher

The online retailer of pet supplies raised its outlook for 2013 sales to at least 415 million euros from 400 million and said it saw a positive operating result after third-quarter sales jumped 26 percent to 107.6 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

September producer prices +0.3 pct m/m, -0.5 pct y/y. Were seen +0.1 pct m/m, -0.7 percent y/y.

