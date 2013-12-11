German stocks - Factors to watch on December 11

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

A German court told former Siemens finance chief Heinz-Joachim Neubuerger to pay the company 15 million euros ($20.66 million) in compensation in connection with the 2006 corruption scandal that rocked the engineering giant, Spiegel-Online reported on Tuesday. Siemens said it welcomed the court’s decision.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The steelmaker will ask shareholders at its annual general meeting in January to grant it the option to issue new shares worth as much as 25.5 percent of its equity capital over the next five years, the invitation for the AGM shows.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The airport operator said passenger traffic at its main hub Frankfurt rose 3.5 percent to 4.3 million people in November and that cargo volumes were up 4 percent.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher The publisher said it had won around 150,000 paying subscribers for the online edition of its mass circulation tabloid Bild, releasing figures for the first time.

FREENET

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The telecoms and internet services provider said on Tuesday it secured a new 300 million-euro credit line on “investment grade terms” for a five-year period.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The indebted solar company is offering previous shareholders to buy new shares, leaving them with a greater stake in the firm following next year’s planned capital restructuring, Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported on Tuesday, citing a settlement.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany’s consumer price inflation for November was confirmed at 0.2 percent month-on-month and 1.3 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

