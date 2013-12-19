FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German stocks - Factors to watch on December 19
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 19, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on December 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0728 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MARKETS

The U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to trim its economic stimulus program, reducing its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion to total $75 billion. The move is a nod to better prospects for the economy and labour market.

Related news

BAYER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Bayer said it had raised its offer for Norway’s Algeta , its partner for a new prostate cancer treatment, to 362 Norwegian crowns per share, valuing Algeta’s equity at 2.1 billion euros ($2.89 billion).

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Dish is considering making a bid for T-Mobile US next year, according to people close to the matter.

T-Mobile US is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom.

Related news

BASF

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

BASF is preparing a bid for RWE’s oil and gas exploration unit DEA, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing financial and industry sources.

A BASF spokeswoman declined to comment.

Related news,

E.ON

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The company’s aims for organic growth in its oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) unit, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing an interview with E.ON board member Jorgen Kildahl and Frank Sivertsen, head of E.ON’s E&P business.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The company’s Audi unit plans to make a decision before the end of the year on whether or not to build its electric car model R8 e-tron, Handelsblatt reported, citing an interview with Audi management board member Ulrich Hackenberg.

Related news

K+S

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The German state of Hesse’s new government wants to force potash and salt miner K+S to stop pumping salt waste water into the ground water and the Werra river, the coalition agreement presented on Wednesday showed.

Related news

KOENIG & BAUER

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Analysts’ conference due after this week’s announcement of a restructuring programme.

Related news

TAKKT

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

TAKKT said its supervisory board had appointed Dirk Lessing as a new member of the management board of TAKKT AG effective Jan. 1, 2014.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +1.7 pct at Thursday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.