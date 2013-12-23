German stocks - Factors to watch on December 23

FRANKFURT, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The bank’s co-CEOs, in an interview with German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, signalled more money might have to be set aside for potential future litigation costs.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Japanese tech and telecoms group SoftBank Corp’s Chief Executive Masayoshi Son held talks with at least five banks to finance a possible bid by Sprint Corp to buy a majority stake in T-Mobile US Inc in 2014, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The maker of synthetic rubber expects earnings to rise again in 2014, helped by an ongoing cost cutting programme, Chief Executive Axel Heitmann was quoted as saying by Sunday paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

E.ON

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

First bids for parts of E.ON’s Italian portfolio are due by February, with contracts to be signed in the second quarter, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing an internal presentation.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars has hedged its holding in Tesla Motors Inc against a decline in value over the next three years, as it seeks to broaden its alliance with the U.S. electric car maker.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

South Korea’s anti-trust regulator has fined the units of Denso Corp, Continental AG and Bosch a total of 114.6 billion won ($108 million), saying they had fixed prices of parts sold to Hyundai Motor Co .

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

The engineering group has received approval from the German rail regulator for the first four of 16 third-generation ICE high-speed trains to be delivered to rail company Deutsche Bahn , daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited sources as saying. The trains were initially due to be delivered more than two years ago.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The insurer said late on Friday it had concluded an agreement with IBM regarding support for the operation of its data centres. IBM will provide IT operations services for Allianz from April 1, it said.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The sporting goods maker aims to sell more Brazuca-branded soccer balls for the world cup in Brazil than the 13 million Jabulani balls it sold for the 2010 world cup in South Africa, Adidas CEO Herbert Heiner told weekly Welt am Sonntag.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The property lender said on Sunday it would buy unlisted rival Corealcredit Bank AG from U.S. investor Lone Star for 342 million euros ($467.53 million) to bolster its commercial real estate mortgage business in its home market.

CELESIO

Indicated unchanged

Hedge fund Elliott International confirmed formally that it would not accept U.S. wholesale drugs group McKesson’s offer for Germany’s Celesio unless the terms are improved.

PSI GROUP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The CEO of PSI, a software developer for utilities and network infrastructure, told weekly Welt am Sonntag he was “very confident” about business in 2014, describing 2013 as a “transition year”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei closed for public holiday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November import prices +0.1 pct m/m, -2.9 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7315 euros) ($1 = 1061.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)