German stocks - Factors to watch on December 27

FRANKFURT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.8 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.7 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent higher

The Brazilian government said on Tuesday it will gradually roll back tax breaks on cars next year, amid worries from producers that higher duties could hit sales in the South American country.

Separately, U.S. safety regulators upgraded an investigation into more than 250,000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class cars for possible failure of the rear lights.

Related news

DAIMLER, RHEINMETALL

Daimler indicated 0.7 percent higher

Rheinmetall indicated 0.6 percent higher

A U.S. judge on Thursday said Daimler and Rheinmetall cannot be held liable for allegedly aiding and abetting South Africa’s former apartheid government in race-based attacks and injustices.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Japan’s SoftBank Corp is in talks to acquire U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc and is discussing funding for a deal with financial institutions, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The airline cancelled four flights to and from Paris on Thursday after most of its workers there called in sick.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +0.03 pct at Friday’s close.

HAPAG-LLOYD

The chairman of German shipping group Hapag-Lloyd said rival Hamburg-Sued should join merger talks between Hapag-Lloyd and Chile’s Vapores.

Related news

GERMAN ECONOMY

A slim majority of sectors of the German economy are feeling optimistic as they head into 2014 thanks to a robust domestic economy and signs the euro zone will pick up after emerging from recession this year, a survey showed on Thursday.

Related news

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)