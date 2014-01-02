German stocks - Factors to watch on January 2

FRANKFURT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom aims to expand its market leadership over the coming years thanks to its growing broadband network, Niek Jan van Damme, head of the company’s German business, told Rheinische Post in an interview.

E.ON

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Czech energy group EPH has bought German utility E.ON’s 40 percent stake in Slovak gas storage company Nafta, EPH said on Tuesday.

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

RWE’s Chief Executive Peter Terium will seek at the utility’s annual general meeting to renew authorisation to increase capital, Handelsblatt reported, citing supervisory board sources.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

No indication available

The real estate company’s first dividend to shareholders following its 2013 listing could come to about 0.70 euros per share, its Chief Executive Rolf Buch told German daily Handelsblatt.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

U.S. stock markets were closed on Wednesday for the New Year’s Day holiday. Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei closed for public holiday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

December Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen unchanged at 54.2.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)