German stocks - Factors to watch on January 3

FRANKFURT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent lower

U.S. vehicle sales figures due.

Separately, German autos association VDA’s President Matthias Wissmann told Boersen-Zeitung that he expects a “gradual recovery of western Europe” to strengthen Germany as a centre of car production.

SYMRISE

Indicated unchanged

Sun Life Financial’s holding in the flavours and scents maker rose to just over 10 percent of voting rights, a regulatory filing showed, making it the company’s biggest single shareholding.

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The IT services leasing provider said it was considering paying its shareholders their dividend in stocks instead of cash and was bringing forward its annual general meeting to April 10.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei closed for public holiday.

IT SECURITY

The European Union wants to force companies operating critical infrastructure - such as airlines, utilities, banks or telecommunications providers - to disclose attacks by computer hackers that put their service at risk, Die Welt newspaper reported, citing a draft document.

