German stocks - Factors to watch on January 8

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Federal regulators are probing whether several big banks, including Deutsche Bank, deliberately mispriced mortgage bonds in the years following the financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the inquiry.

ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE

Allianz indicated 0.3 percent higher

Munich Re indicated 0.4 percent higher

Germany’s DAV association of actuaries will recommend that Germany’s Finance Ministry impose a half point cut in the guaranteed rate insurers are allowed to offer on savings policies to 1.25 percent from 1.75 percent on from Jan. 1, 2015, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Separately, insurance broker Aon Benfield said it expected wind storms Xaver and Dirk, which struck Europe in December, to have caused damage claims of around 1.2 billion euros ($1.63 billion).

AIRBUS

Indication not available

Airbus said Sean O‘Keefe, Chairman and Chief Executive of the company’s North American business unit, will resign his position effective March 1, 2014. His successor will be Allan McArtor, currently Chairman of Airbus Americas.

Separately, uncertainty about U.S. budget levels is limiting the prospects for increased merger and acquisition activity in the defense industry, O‘Keefe said on Tuesday.

KION

Indication not available

Goldman Sachs and private equity firm KKR said they have placed a 10.8 percent stake in German forklift maker Kion Group. A source told Reuters the placement price was at 29.50 euros a share.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATION:

SAP - UBS raises to “buy” from “neutral”

DEUTSCHE BANK - SocGen starts with “sell”

WACKER CHEMIE - DZ Bank raises to “buy” from “sell”

KLOECKNER & CO - DZ Bank raises to “buy” from “hold”

FREENET - UBS cuts to “neutral” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +1 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +1.9 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November exports up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 pct m/m, imports down a seasonally adjusted 1.1 pct m/m. Reuters poll was for seasonally-adjusted 0.35 pct m/m rise in exports, 0.3 pct rise in imports.

Seasonally adjusted November trade surplus reached 17.8 billion euros, compared with 18 billion euros in Reuters poll.

German November industrial orders due at 1100 GMT. Seen up 1.5 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

